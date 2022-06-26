Emilokan show us your certificates – Omokri drags Tinubu

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has called on the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election to show Nigerians his school certificates.

Omokri’s remark came after Bola Ahmed Tinubu told the electoral body that he didn’t attend Primary and Secondary Schools, and that his higher institution certificate was stolen.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said Nigeria cannot afford another ‘Bubari,’ urging Tinubu to present his certificates.

He wrote:

Emilokan, where are your certificates? The only reason Tinubu is now claiming that he did not attend any primary or secondary school is because if he comes clean about his early education, it will expose other lies he has told Nigerians about his true age and name. Tinubu, what is your real name and age?

How could Tinubu have been accepted to a university without prerequisite certificates? Tell us the names of your primary and secondary schools so we can track your classmates. We don’t want another Buhari without certificate!

Are Nigerians going to vote for a man who did not exist until he miraculously jumped primary and secondary school and went straight to university? A ghost? Look at where the certificate-less Buhari has led us. Bola Tinubu show us your certificates!