Any aspirant in the 2023 Presidential election in the country, who feels the lyrics of the Emi Lokan song performed by members of the Pyrates Confraternity trending online genuinely speaks to their present state of health, should quit the contest.

Also, any supporter who fees the song is about any candidate who is sickly, should quit supporting the candidate in their own best interest.

A video that is presently trending has shown members of the National Association of Seadogs, popularly known as the Pyrates Confraternity, allegedly mocking the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the song.

In the video circulating on social media, the group could be heard taunting the former Lagos governor over his speech in Ogun State, where he said in Yoruba that President Muhammadu Buhari should hand over power to him because it is his turn to rule Nigeria.

Dressed in white and red attire, members of the Confraternity mocked Tinubu for shouting “emi lokan”, which means “it’s my turn” despite his failing health.

The lyrics of the song red; “emi lokan, baba wey no well, him dey shout emi lokan.

“Hand de shake, leg de shake, baba wey no well, e de shout emilokan.”

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media with Tinubu’s critics teasing the ruling party’s candidate, while followers of the APC chieftain condemned the act.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, who founded Pyrates Confraternity as a university student in Ibadan, Nigeria, has described making a mockery of Tinubu due to his ill-health as distasteful.

According to him, the display acidly targets a presidential candidate in the awaited 2023 elections.

“Since the whole world knows of my connection with that fraternity, it is essential that I state in clear, unambiguous terms, that I am not involved in that public performance, nor in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs.

“Like any other civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively.

“So also is Wole Soyinka in his own person. I do not interfere in, nor do I attempt to dictate the partisan political choices of the Confraternity.

“I remain unaware that the association ever engages in a collective statement of sponsorship or repudiation of any candidate.

“This is clearly a new and bizarre development, fraught with unpredictable consequences.

“I find it distasteful. I belong to a culture where we do not mock physical afflictions or disabilities. Very much the contrary.

“The Yoruba religion indeed designate a deity, Obatala, as the divine protector of the afflicted, no matter the nature of such affliction.

“This sensibility is engrained in us from childhood and remains with us all our lives. It operates on the principle of mortal frailty to which all humanity remains vulnerable,” he said.

However, in a reaction to allegations that the song was promoted by the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, the Peter Obi Support Network has insisted the song was not targeted at anyone in particularly.

According to the Director, Strategic Communication of the Network, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, “The Emi Lokan song is not a campaign against anyone or any political Party, neither is it an endorsement of any political Party for the forthcoming election.

“Like every art, music is inspired by trends and realities of history and topical issues and Pyrates from my personal observation of their styles and philosophies creates its songs from popular issues and topics.

“Depending on what side you are on, someone could actually see the song as promoting Tinubu’s candidacy, because it was taken from his speech, which is believed helped to solidify his chances at securing the APC nomination.

“If some individuals or an individual believe in the truism of the lyrics of that beautiful ballad, let him or her quit the race or quit supporting a sickly, dishonest and notoriously incompetent candidate, because we are all Nigerians and we want the best for our country.”

Onwuasoanya maintained that the Pyrates Confraternity is not an illegal or clandestine organisation, but a private organisation.

This he said, means that while they are not a secret society, in the sense many people understand cultism, a number of its activities are purely for those who are members of the organisation.

He said the Pyrates Confraternity will not endorse any political aspirant and will never give instructions to its members to vote for or campaign for any candidate.

“They recognise the fact that its membership cuts across various political and ideological loyalties.

“By the way, Pyrates is the most socially responsible organisation in Nigeria. Being a member of the organisation is not also as easy as it comes.

“To remain one, you also need to abide by strict code of conduct that reflects mostly on patriotic and responsible citizenship. Ask.

“Peter Obi is the candidate of all Nigerians, and among Seadogs are those who, like other Nigerians, believe that he has the key to unlock Nigeria’s greatness, but that cannot be an official standpoint of the organisation,” he noted.