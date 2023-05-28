Emergency Senate Plenary held Over CBN Act Amendment

Kunle Dada May 28, 2023 0
Elections in Nigeria

The Senate on Saturday set aside its Standing Orders 2022 as amended, as it held an emergency plenary session over the amendment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2004.

According to the order paper, the bill up for debate includes ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB. 1124) – Second Reading. (Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader.

Also to be debated by the lawmakers is ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 004 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2023 (SB. 1125) – Second Reading Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).”

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

In his lead debate on the General principles of the CBN Act( Amendment)Bill, 2023( SB. 1125), Senator Gobir said. “Mr. President, my respected colleagues, permit me to lead the debate on this Bill which seeks to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act to increase the total CBN advances to the Federal Government from five per cent (5%) to a Maximum of fifteen per cent (15%).

“The Bill was read for the first time in this Chamber on Wednesday, 24th May, – 2023.

“This amendment is very consequential and it needs the support of us all. This is to enable the Federal Government to embark on very important projects that will inflate and rejig the economy.

You may have missed

Your money is secured – NDIC gives fresh assurance regarding defunct 132 Microfinance banks

Kunle Dada May 28, 2023 0
Elections in Nigeria

Emergency Senate Plenary held Over CBN Act Amendment

Kunle Dada May 28, 2023 0

You are the temple of the Holy Spirit

Rev Dr. Vitalis Anaehobi May 28, 2023 0

Buhari Unveils His Comic Book On Children’s Role In Nation Building

Adams Peter May 27, 2023 0

BUNDESLIGA: Dortmund’s title hopes evaporate as Bayern claim 11th consecutive title 

Oladimeji Adeoye May 27, 2023 0