“Emeka must shine”… TG Omori on Beef with Blaqbonez

“We rise by lifting others” is now a slogan in the entertainment industry

TG Omori, a well-known director of music videos, recently addressed his feud with Nigerian musician Blaqbonez, claiming that Blaqbonez is riding on his popularity.

He was a recent guest on the popular Zero Conditions Podcast, where he discussed his job as a successful music director and briefly brought up his internet battle with Blaqbonez’s Emeka Akumefule.

The singer’s career allegedly took off only after their online confrontations, but the director implied that he was pleased with it.

He stated:

“Blaqbonez is just trying to use me to prosper. And he is my guy, so I will let him shine. ‘Emeka must shine.'”

The Grammy-winning filmmaker continued by claiming that the beef between the two of them started when the rapper decided to take exclusive control of the music video for his popular song “Back in Uni.”

This allegedly occurred when he refused to pay Omori’s exorbitant charge. The highly sought-after music director believes the musician has been leveraging his name to remain popular.

His words are:

“Blaqbonez’s biggest video was the TG Omori’s banter; ‘Back In Uni.’ Everybody was trying to watch the video because he added TG. If you can’t afford TG Omori, you use TG Omori’s name.”

Check the video below:

He did, however, say that as long as Blaqbonez remained courteous, he didn’t mind that Blaqbonez was using his name. Because “we rise by lifting others,” in his opinion, the singer’s career took off as a result of their online sparring, and he would continue to let him shine.

The director concluded by pointing out that both he and the singer are men and had mended fences since their internet altercation.

Below is the complete interview: