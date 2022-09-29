Emeka! a vibrant young man, at a very young age found the very path of his life. With focus, understanding what it means to be successful in destiny he pursued his chosen carrier. Emeka!!

For years you enjoyed the support of your kinsmen, the gods of your father’s land were behind you, aiding you summount every seen and unseen battles. Chukwuemeka!!.

You became a household name even when your give away to your people were not in commensurate depth with the favor and patronage you enjoyed.

They loved you despite your flaws, shortcomings and sometimes bragadacio tendencies. Afterall you are human not angels, angels too can act in default. They made excuses for you.

Your sojourn in your place of destiny, your influence in that circle and the very trust and confidence reposed in you by your kinsmen were so much, you were seen more like a Messiah to liberate you people.

Not looking back on your past record, not judging you on your pervious position which many thought didn’t yield more dividends to your people, a second chance was given to you on a plater.

Sadly that chance and opportunity didn’t last. Like a hurricane wind it was blown off your gripe in a very unusual manner.

Did your people keep queit ? . In their numbers, with one voice, with anger and disaffection they condemned the very force and power that orchestrated such a rape.

The pain is gradually going, the bitterness simmering and the acrimony brewed by such injustice giving way for peace.

Life comes in phases and no condition is permanent. No matter how good , bad or worse a situation appears to be, there is always an expiration date. Time of course heals all hurts and pains.

In all these you remain a bride to woo, loved and would at all times be given the first refusal among your kinsmen.

To some you are becoming too large,larger than life itself.

Maybe you are beginning to forget where you are coming from and the wise adage that “umunna bu ike”( power lies with the kinsmen)

Emeka!! You are,, because they are. You became because they supported you. You are nothing minus them. Like an idol , you would always be shown the wood from which you were carved when you begin to form Alpha and Omega.

Could it be your village people are after you? Pursuing you with village magic, turning your head and making you be on the train’ s lane asleep and snoring. Do they want you dead? Disgraced and shamed?

Success comes with hardwork, trust, integrity and collaboration. By default such success can be pulled down in a twinkle. Hope you are not on that path of pulling down those years of success and fraternal connection with your people?

You should be reminded quickly too that you are just like an empty vessel, the very content that makes you thick is the people’s support. They are the wind that aids you to sail.

They have given you all that you wanted. You asked for House of Representatives they gave you multiple times. You asked for Governor, they gave you. Right inside your mouth, it was squeezed out and given to another. In all these they never abandon you.

This very thing they said they wanted, you are playing a stumbling block, a spanner in the wheel and bull in a Chinese store. Why? Emeka why?

Beyond this you had the boldness and uncouth manner to call them saboteur. Chukwuemeka!!

When a dog longs to die, it hadly hears the whistle of the master. You think you are wise. Echefukwala!!echezola!! Echi Dikwa Ime.

Onye gburu dibia na agworo ya ogwu ndi na eme ya nshi agwubele( Those who kill their herbalists, their enemies are still very much alive)

Go and appease your people else the kind of wotowoto you will receive will be unimaginable . Time ticks! There is no time to waste time. Like a prey before its predators, your carrier is hanging, dangling on an ocean, with the tiny thread holding it ,safely in your enemies hand. Just a pull, you are gone . Go! Go!! Go!!! And appease your people, only them can remedy this mighty fall staring at you. Like Humpty – Dumpty your fall will be abysmal.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com