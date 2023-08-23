Emefiele’s Trial Halted As He Enters Plea Bargain 

The arraignment proceedings initiated by the federal government against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, along with CBN staff member Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited, have once again been halted.

According to reports, discussions are underway for a potential plea bargain between Emefiele, the CBN staff member and the federal government.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, had initially postponed the arraignment due to Yaro’s absence, citing her illness as confirmed by Mohammed Abubakar, counsel from the Office of the Attorney General of the federation.

It was gathered that the adjournment occurred with the consent of the legal representatives following negotiations for a plea bargain between Emefiele and the federal government.

In legal terms, a plea bargain is a mutually agreed-upon arrangement between the accused and the prosecutor, in which the accused pleads guilty to some or all charges in exchange for reduced penalties.

“While negotiations can go in various directions, it’s evident that discussions are ongoing between Emefiele and the federal government,” the source remarked, albeit in an off-record capacity due to a lack of authorization to comment on the matter.

Efforts to obtain insight from Adedayo Adedeji Esq and Aishetu Isa, members of Emefiele’s legal team, through phone calls yielded no comments regarding the court’s unanticipated hiatus.