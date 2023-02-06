Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has alleged that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, plans to scuttle the general election with the Naira Swap Policy. The governor who spoke yesterday at a campaign rally in Kano stated that the Naira Swap policy is a fighting back strategy.

Speaking at the rally where he presented the party flag to the APC governorship candidate in Kano State, the governor disclosed that the CBN governor is still grieving about his failed ambition to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The News Chronicle could recall that the campaign posters of the apex bank boss were sighted in some locations in Abuja while a nomination form was purchased form him by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAAN).

However, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele refused to publicly declare his ambition after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Kano State Governor who lamented the hardship most Nigerians are facing while trying to access naira notes disclosed that the state government will summon banks to identify the reason for the shortage of new naira notes. The governor added that he may personally visit the banks if the situation persists.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had extended the deadline for the swap of old naira notes to February 10, 2023 after public outcry and an extension demand from individuals and groups including the National Assembly.

In October 2022, the CBN Governor disclosed that the apex bank will redesign a portion of the naira notes to address excessive currency circulation, counterfeiting and terrorism. The redesigned currencies include N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

The new naira notes were subsequently released for public usage after it was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.