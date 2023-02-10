The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC to embrace hard work and shun all acts of economic and financial crimes, including yahoo-yahoo practices.

He made the call on Thursday, in a Lecture entitled : “Roles of Youths in Curbing Economic and Financial Crimes” delivered to corps members Batch A, Stream 1, at the NYSC’s Orientation Camp, Katsina, Katsina State.

According to him, with hard work, corps members would be insulated from corrupt practices, unhealthy and unprofitable engagements and focus more on socially-beneficial activities. “I urge you to embrace hard work. There is no short cut to success. Those who take short cuts are always cut short. Yahoo yahoo is a crime against humanity and God. It is not a sustainable way of life. The EFCC urges you to be innovative, forward- looking and hard- thinking”, he said.

Continuing, the EFCC’s boss, who spoke through Idris Isiyaku, Head, Public Affairs Department, Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC, says that, “Youths in other lands are into innovations, manufacturing and pace- setting inventions in the knowledge of the economy. The world is waiting for new thinkers. We challenge you to fit in the mould of world changers.”

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Bawa, represented by Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE, James Adayilo, at the Nonwa NYSC Camp, tasked corps members to be change agents and influence their environments positively.

“You cannot tackle any crime that you are committing. Be a change agent by refusing to be involved, collaborate, facilitate or perpetrate any form of economic crime. In your places of primary assignment, steer clear of criminality. This way, you can positively influence everyone around you”.

In Lagos, at the NYSC’s orientation camp, Iyana- Ipaja, the EFCC’s helmsman, represented by Deputy Commander of the EFCC, DCE Ayo Oyewole, enjoined corps members to be whistle blowers, thereby, exposing corrupt activities in their environments.

“EFCC is urging you to join the army of those rejecting economic crimes and other acts of corruption, by reporting those committing them in your locality. He also encouraged them to join the EFCC/NYSC CD group, adding that it would enable them to have an enduring relationship with the Commission.

Also in Keffi, Nasarawa State, the Chairman, who spoke through Senior Superintendent of the EFCC, SE Ngoundu Nguetar, challenged corps members to use their innate abilities to be problem solvers.

He enjoined them to join the league of Nigerians using the Eagle Eye App to report corrupt acts in their environments.

“The mantra in this regard is, when you SEE SOMETHING, you must SAY SOMETHING and DO SOMETHING!”, he said.

The Chairman’s message was also relayed to corps members in other orientation camps in Abuja, Uyo, Kaduna, among others.

