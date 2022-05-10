Embrace Government’s Policies on Environment, Delta Council Chair Urges Citizens

Chairman of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, Victor Ebonka, is calling on residents of the area to embrace government’s policies on environmental protection and preservation.

Ebonka spoke while monitoring the excavation and evacuation of long aged refuse heaps at various locations in the locality.

According to him, the quest to keep the area clean will not be compromised, we will continue to engage every available strategy to ensure we have a healthy environment.

Speaking further, the council chairman warned against the dangers posed by the poor waste management system to human beings and the environment.

According to him, “what we are doing here today is in line with our resolution to ensure our environment is clean. A lot has been achieved in this direction, we will leave any stone unturned until it becomes part of the people.

“We have been able to make the PSP services very affordable. I believe that what we are battling with a mentality which have been developed over the years

“That is reason we are urging residents of the area to embrace government’s policies on environmental protection and preservation by engaging the services of PSP Operators

“However, those hell-bent on defacing the environment through their illicit activities would be arrested and duly prosecuted.’’.

In another development, Senior Political Adviser (SPOLAD) to the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Funkekeme Solomon is calling on members of political pressure groups in the state to work closely with delegates in their units and wards in order to have grassroots support.

The SPOLAD made the call recently when delegation of a sociocultural cum political association Delta Focus Group (DFG) worldwide paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba the state capital.

Solomon said that elections were won in the units before the wards, the councils and the state progressively, adding that any politician not rooted in the grassroots would not have an enduring presence in the political scene.

The SPOLAD expressed appreciation to the group for the vote of confidence passed on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at whose pleasure political appointees are serving in their present capacity.M

