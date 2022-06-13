Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Eloy Foundation and FirstBank have teamed up to support female-owned small businesses

Kings Nwachukwu

Under the ELOY Foundation Business Shower project, the ELOY Foundation, in collaboration with First Bank of Nigeria Limited, will support female entrepreneurs on their road to developing sustainable enterprises.

FirstBank’s assistance will be provided through FirstGem, a financing program for female-owned or partnered MSMEs, and SMEConnect.

The cooperation focuses on major economic sectors and is aimed to expose female entrepreneurs to important business skills such as training, networking, and the ELOY Foundation Business Toolkit, which is a collection of business survival skills nuggets.

Businesses will be able to pitch their ideas for seed funds and to join the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Programme 2022 at the business shower. Participants will also be able to apply for single-digit loans from FirstGem if they are eligible.

The ELOY Foundation Business Shower will take place in five different cities across the United States. Starting in Lagos on June 23, 2022, the train will travel through Port Harcourt on June 25, 2022, and finally to Abuja on June 30, 2022. Kano and Abia will host female entrepreneurs in July.

The ELOY Awards Foundation Business Showers will provide a platform for women’s empowerment by giving entrepreneurship training and mentorship from successful businesswomen and men, as well as resources and knowledge to assist them expand their enterprises.

“We thank ELOY Foundation for their efforts on this program,” Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, stated. “The continuing strengthening and inclusiveness of female-driven business endeavors is crucial to the success of the national economy.”

We’re excited to be a part of the ELOY Foundation’s Business Shower. We’ll work together to boost participants’ entrepreneurial viability and introduce them to business nuggets that will help them take their company to the next level.”

Tewa Onasanya, founder of the ELOY Awards Foundation, stated, “It is not enough to talk about empowering company owners; it is also critical to sustain empowerment by providing counseling on their business success and providing access to various tools to assist them continue to thrive.” MSMEs are the backbone of every country, and maintaining this economic chain is critical. FirstBank has joined with the ELOY Team to contribute substantially to encouraging women to attain fulfillment in their chosen entrepreneurial endeavors on this shared ground.”

