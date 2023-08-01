Elon Musk’s X, Faces Backlash Over Glowing ‘X’ Logo in San Francisco

In a bold move, Elon Musk’s messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, placed a giant, luminous X atop its Market Street headquarters in San Francisco. However, this display has caused discontent among city officials and residents.

Despite concerns raised by neighbors about the intrusive lights and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection’s investigation into the structure, the company went ahead with the installation. Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired X for $44 billion in October, had previously announced that the company would stay in San Francisco, even amid the city’s challenges.

With the move, Musk’s decision to keep X in San Francisco may signal hope for the city, which has been struggling to recover from the pandemic’s impact on tourism and business. However, some locals remain skeptical, as the city’s downtown region grapples with tech sector job cuts, the departure of major retailers, and reduced tourism.

While Musk expressed his loyalty to “beautiful San Francisco,” not all residents share the sentiment. Some recorded videos of the glowing X, criticizing its bright and pulsing lights, raising concerns about its intrusion into daily life.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 even described being “LIVID” at the prospect of having the logo glaring from across their bedroom.