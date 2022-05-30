Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to disrupt the ISP market, bringing hope to 25 million Nigerians without internet access

Following the issuance of operational licenses to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), which is owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to operate in Nigeria, there looks to be hope for connectivity for Nigeria’s approximately 114 access gaps (communities without telecoms services).
According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the country’s 114 access gaps currently contain almost 25 million Nigerians without access to basic telecommunication services. It’s also worth noting that, in areas where coverage is already available, telecoms services aren’t always up to par.
Furthermore, the arrival of Starlink is projected to bolster the Federal Government’s attempts to reach 70% broadband penetration, covering 90% of the population by 2025, as outlined in the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025.
Analysts have already predicted that the arrival of SpaceX, which will bring Starlink into Nigeria’s $75 billion telecoms industry, will result in a paradigm shift in the country’s telecommunications services.
Starlink is a SpaceX-operated satellite Internet constellation that now provides satellite Internet access to 32 nations across the world. In the United States and other designated sites in the region, there are approximately 69,000 active Starlink customers. On Friday, Musk tweeted @elonmusk that Nigeria and Mozambique had approved Starlink to deliver services.
