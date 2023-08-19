Elon Musk To Remove Block Feature From X

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has unveiled plans to eliminate the block feature from the service.

This feature allows users to prevent others from viewing or engaging with their tweets and account. In a recent post on the platform, Musk criticized the feature’s logic and stated that it will soon be removed, except for direct messages.

He tweeted, “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs.”

The announcement sparked mixed reactions. A Twitter user, @xdaily, expressed concerns about the removal of the block feature, arguing that it plays a crucial role in combating harassment, trolls, and spam. These issues are prevalent and impactful for many users on the platform.

In response to the concerns, Musk reassured users that while the block feature is being removed, they can still utilize the mute option to prevent accounts from appearing in their feed. Additionally, users will retain the ability to block accounts from sending them direct messages. He emphasized, “You will still be able to mute accounts and block users for DM.”