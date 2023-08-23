    Subscribe

    Elon Musk Encourages Journalists to Earn from X

    American billionaire Elon Musk recently invited journalists to write original content on his social networking site X previously called Twitter.

    A few weeks ago, Musk began paying eligible content creators who paid subscription fees which is a share of their advertising revenue. The users who received income had at least 500 followers and five million impressions in three months. On Monday, he tweeted that writers who publish their articles directly on X could earn a higher income.

    According to X, people are free to be their true selves. [They also] believe people of all backgrounds and beliefs should have the right to freely express themselves, so long as they do so within the bounds of the law.

    X explained how content creators could get started:

