Elon Musk Encourages Journalists to Earn from X

American billionaire Elon Musk recently invited journalists to write original content on his social networking site X previously called Twitter.

A few weeks ago, Musk began paying eligible content creators who paid subscription fees which is a share of their advertising revenue. The users who received income had at least 500 followers and five million impressions in three months. On Monday, he tweeted that writers who publish their articles directly on X could earn a higher income.

If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023

According to X, people are free to be their true selves. [They also] believe people of all backgrounds and beliefs should have the right to freely express themselves, so long as they do so within the bounds of the law.

X explained how content creators could get started:

Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetization to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your… — X (@X) July 28, 2023