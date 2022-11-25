According to Elon Musk, some suspended accounts on Twitter would be given a “universal amnesty” starting the next week.

He did this after asking Twitter users on Wednesday if accounts that had “not breached the law or engaged in flagrant spam” should be permitted to return to the social media network.

Mr. Musk has already restored several accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

The richest guy on earth recently purchased Twitter for $44 billion (£36.3 billion).

More than 3.1 million people used Twitter to participate in Mr. Musk’s poll, and 72.4% of them selected “Yes.”

“The conversation is over. Next week, amnesty will begin “Later, Mr. Musk, who uses the network and has 118.7 million followers, said.

Additionally, he said a Latin proverb that means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Mr. Musk omitted describing the specifics of how the amnesty procedure would operate.

After conducting a referendum in which people narrowly supported the action, he restored Donald Trump’s account on Saturday.

The former US president, though, might not take the stage again because “I don’t see any need for it,” he remarked.

He has declared his intention to seek for the US presidency once more in 2024.

After Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in 2021, his Twitter account was suspended on the grounds that it might incite violence.

The Twitter accounts of rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and influencer Andrew Tate have also been reinstated by Mr. Musk.

The billionaire, however, declared that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones would not be permitted to rejoin Twitter.

Jones, the host of Infowars, falsely and repeatedly claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in the US, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax. As a result, Jones was ordered to pay $1.44 billion in damages.

Having lost his own child, Mr. Musk declared in his letter that he “had no mercy” for those who “would utilize the deaths of children for riches, politics, or fame.”

Prior to the appointment of a moderating board, he stated that no decision will be made on banned accounts.

After months of negotiations, Mr. Musk finally completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on October 28.

Since then, he has fired half of the company’s 7,500 employees, and hundreds more are rumored to have left after receiving an email warning that those who remained would have to put in long hours and “hardcore” work.