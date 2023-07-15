Elon Musk begins monetisation for Twitter users with one popular user receiving $100,000 already 

Verified Twitter users are finally getting paid for their posts online with one popular profile already paid $100,000 (£76,275).

The platform will now ‘help people earn a living directly on Twitter’ as it announced plans to kickstart monetisation features just last night.

This scheme is only available to notable Twitter Blue subscribers, as creators will need to prove they received at least five million impressions on posts in the last three months.

The platform explains that the impressions are a total tally of times a tweet has been viewed, and funds to support those who fit the bill will be sourced from Twitter’s advert revenue.

It comes just a week after rival Meta, run by Mark Zuckerberg, released a similar platform called Threads, which has since had more than 100 million new sign-ups.

‘We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators,’ Twitter wrote last night.

‘This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

‘We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply.’

So far, some influencers have already received news of the funds they’ll be receiving.

Cartoonist Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared a post which claimed that he’s earned $37,050 (£28,259) which would be transferred to his account within the next 72 hours.

Others, such as author Ashley St. Clair and podcaster Benny Johnson appeared to have made $7,153 (£5,455) and $9,546 (£7,281) respectively.

Another person who described themselves as a ‘self-taught brain surgeon’ even claimed to have made $107,247 (£81,802) on his account.