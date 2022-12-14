ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 14th December 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Media Agency (AMA) is pleased to announce that its founder and CEO, Eloïne Barry, has been named one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 by New African Woman Magazine. The announcement was made on December 12, 2022.

Eloïne has had a phenomenal year, with numerous achievements and contributions to the communications and PR industry. She has been recognized for her work in promoting African voices and stories on the global stage and for launching AMA Academy, a training platform for African journalists.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named one of the Most Influential Women of 2022,” said Eloine Barry. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team at AMA who believe in, and support, my vision for the continent. I am grateful to have the opportunity to promote African voices and stories on the global stage.”

The Most Influential Women Awards by New African Woman Magazine recognize the achievements and contributions of women across Africa in a variety of fields. These awards celebrate women who have made a significant impact in their industries and communities, and who serve as role models for other women. The awards are given in a variety of categories, including business, communications, technology, arts and culture, and social impact.

“This award is a recognition of the incredible work being done by women across Africa in so many different fields. As a woman and a leader in the communications and PR industry, I am passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion. This award promotes these values, and I hope to continue to inspire and empower other women to pursue their dreams and make their voices heard,” she said.

Other nominees include Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary General; Oulimata Sarr, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal; Bineta Diop, Special Envoy to African Union and Founder of Femmes Africa Solidarité; Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Afreximbank; Tsitsi Masiyawa, Co-founder, HigherLife Foundation; Moky Makura, Executive Director, Africa No Filter.

Click here to read the full December issue of New African Woman Magazine.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent.

