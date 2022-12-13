Elliot Ibie has been sworn in as the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists’ President (NAPE). At the Association’s recently finished 40th annual International Conference & Exhibition, held in Lagos, Ibie was sworn in as the 45th President of the 47-year-old organization.

He has worked for the Association in a number of positions before his new position and is a strong supporter of human capacity development, with a special emphasis on mentorship and internship opportunities.

He organized the 40th annual International Conference as President-elect and Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee (CPC), organizing what was arguably the most avant-garde and creative Conference the Association has ever staged.

Elliot Ibie is the current president of NAPE. During his one-year term, he has three pillars of growth, responsibility, and collaboration that will guide his plans for the Association. These plans include promoting social initiatives, growing the student and regional chapters, enhancing the Association’s fund-raising campaigns, and ensuring that NAPE stays a Special Purpose Vehicle for corporate advocacy.

Mr. Ibie is currently Shell Nigeria’s Asset Lead in charge of Managing Non-Operated Assets. Prior to then, he served as Shell’s Front-End Development Manager (FEDM), where he was in charge of maturing new flagship projects for Shell’s Onshore and Deepwater petroleum portfolios.

Elliot has worked for global corporations in Nigeria’s petroleum sector for 30 years. He formerly held a role as Exploration Team Leader maturing active Deepwater exploration areas at Chevron Nigeria.

He possesses exceptional talents in the prospect generation/maturation, regional geology, sequence stratigraphy, exploration and development portfolio management, project and discipline assurance, as well as staff coaching and mentoring stages of hydrocarbon exploration/exploitation.

In 1991, Elliot Ibie graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in Applied Geology from the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State, and in 1998, he earned a Master of Science in Geology and Geophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

He has received numerous professional and academic honors. He graduated in 1991 as the top student from the Department of Applied Geology at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), where he was a scholar.

In 1991, he was also the third-place winner of the Mobil/NMGS Best B.Sc. Dissertation Award.

In addition to belonging to the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists, Elliot is a Fellow of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) (COMEG).

Debra is Mr. Ibie’s wife, and they have three wonderful kids together.