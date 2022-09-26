Last week Monday the British centuries-old imperial tradition and culture (a mixture of medieval and modern tradition almost a thousand years old!) was on full display as the monarchy organized a state, nay global, funeral for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died few days prior at a ripe age of 96. She ruled the British and other Commonwealth nations as ceremonial Head of State for the seventy eventful years she sat on the throne! Hundreds of world leaders (Kings, Queens, Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ministers etc) including some high-profile clergymen joined the royal family in London to bid a deserving farewell to the longest-serving monarch in the British history.

The US President, Joe Biden, came calling with other reputable statesmen and women to pay their last respect to a great amazon whose leadership impact was felt across the world. President Muhammadu Buhari (who was in New York to participate in the 77th UNGA) sent in his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to represent him and Nigeria. Osinbajo was nowhere to be seen as he must have been drowned by seas of royal and political heads.

Security was perfectly organized as thousands of security personnel were drafted to provide adequate security during the great event. No incident or accident (diplomatic or carnal) was witnessed during the royal funeral. Presidents, Prime Ministers and other politicians around the world were assembled together somewhere and bused to the Westminster Abbey where the funeral was taking place. President Biden was allowed exceptionally to use the ‘beast’ of a presidential official limousine to the venue.

There was no leader anywhere in the world (not even the late charismatic Pope John Paul II) whose burial had attracted hundreds of world leaders like Elizabeth II’s. The issue here is not what she did wrong or right or her weaknesses but her strong character, godliness, leadership and service to humanity. She was a mother figure to many people across the borders, a role model whose inspiring lifestyle was as remarkable as testimonies of encounters (including young promising Africans) with her.

Bells tolling, gun salutes ringing out at intervals, drums and flutes playing, soldiers and pall-bearers professionally in their best elements, the state funeral was a demonstration of the British great royal history. Thousands queued patiently for days to pay their last respect to the Queen as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

Following a procession from London to Windsor Castle the Queen was finally laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. It was a fitting tribute and honour to a grand-mother who dazzled the world with her simplicity, sagacity and brilliance.

If the late Queen was mourned by millions of people around the world and just hundreds of nay-sayers were busy reminding us disingenuously about her misdeeds and sins while sojourning among us then she must have been a ‘paragon’! Queen Elizabeth was mourned like a heroine! And the outpouring of love and affection by her people bore eloquent testimony of her attachment to the grassroots.

The world over we have seen the reigns of Queens and Kings but none was this special, none occupied no such place in the hearts and minds of many people of diverse origins. She was powerful without showing it, rich without displaying obscene opulence. She was gracious, brilliant, charismatic and compassionate, Queen Elizabeth.

Some great unusual moments would forever endure in Queen Elizabeth’s three scores and ten years as a monarch of a world power. One was during the 2012 London Olympics Games when she landed on a paratrooper inside the stadium with James Bond! Another was during one of birthday celebrations when a popular rock star played ‘God Save The Queen’ with his bass guitar atop Buckingham Palace! And yet another was during the Golden Jubilee festivities in London where she used a sword instead of a knife to cut the birthday cake! (When a volunteer reminded her that a knife was available she stood her ground retorting: “I know there is … but this one is more unusual!”)

Following the Queen’s demise controversies had expectedly trailed her reign. And from America one Prof. Uju Anya, a lecturer, tweeted what turned out to be a universally-controversial statement making mockery of the Queen and her final battle with the grim reaper. She had tweeted: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating”! Concerned mortals (including the Amazon’s Jeff Bezos) reacted to the tweet by expressing dignified scorn and contempt. Prof. Anya was supported by some folks who saw reason with her opinion.

While we hold that sister Uju was entitled to her opinion the tweet in question was tasteless and classless! The message it conveyed was one emanating from a depraved soul whining over a distant tragic past in which the late Queen never played any significant role. The white men of British descent never came from London or elsewhere in the United Kingdom during the Biafra pogrom to massacre the Igbos. Even if scores came they participated as mercenaries and that was acceptable in any war situation.

So, it was morally wrong for any sane mind to blame the late Queen for the heinous atrocities committed by the Nigerian armed forces against the Biafrans. It is akin to blaming the Queen for apartheid in South Africa. Or blaming her for the hundreds killed during the British/Argentina Falklands Island war.

Now, would the Uju Anyas of this world equally lay the blame on the deceased Queen for thousands of Nigerians kidnapped, killed or terrorized? Would they say she was responsible for the failure of our leaders to lead us aright? Or that the late Queen Elizabeth ‘ordered’ our politicians to steal at will or pauperize Nigerians?

Why not blame her, the,n for our collective poverty, underdevelopment, the broken education system and the consequent ASUU strike? We must blame her for our inability to manage our natural and fiscal resources? Yes, blame everything on her!

After watching the live coverage of the elaborate state funeral for the late Queen on France 24 international TV network I came out with an impression that Britain was indeed great! And the British, formidable!! From London to Dublin, Edinburgh to Cardiff the monarchy united and made people proud of their politico-cultural heritage.

Fare thee well, Elizabeth II, the Queen of the world! We grieve for you no matter what the nay-sayers said.

SOC Okenwa

