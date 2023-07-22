Electric Flying Taxis: Brazilian Firm On The Move

Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, has announced the construction of a new factory near Sao Paulo that will produce electric flying taxis, slated to take to the skies by 2026. These taxis, manufactured by Embraer’s subsidiary Eve, will resemble small helicopters and will have the capacity to carry up to six passengers. The estimated cost for a trip in these air taxis is expected to range from $50 to $100 per person.

Eve has already received orders for nearly 3,000 of these futuristic air taxis, and the company aims to have a prototype assembled and ready for testing this year. In the United States, regulators have set a timeline for air taxis to begin operating as early as 2025. The design of these electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft allows them to cover long distances like conventional airplanes, while their electric motors promise reduced noise levels and lower pollution compared to standard planes.

One of the key benefits of these air taxis is their potential to alleviate traffic congestion in densely populated cities without burdening customers with exorbitant costs. Additionally, they are being considered as a viable alternative for transporting cargo, offering a versatile and efficient solution to transportation challenges.

The planned factory, situated in Taubate, approximately 140km (87 miles) from Sao Paulo, will serve as the production hub for these drone-like passenger vehicles. Initially, the taxis will be operated in taxi fleets, and piloted flights will be conducted during the initial phases. However, Eve envisions a future where self-piloted vehicles become a reality as the technology and regulations progress.

A major advantage of these air taxis is their emission-free operation, as they will be entirely powered by electricity. This green approach aligns with the global push for sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

The development of electric flying taxis signifies a significant step forward in urban mobility and transportation innovation. With the potential to revolutionize how people move within cities, these air taxis offer an exciting glimpse into the future of transportation.

The success of this ambitious project will depend on various factors, including regulatory approvals, technological advancements, and public acceptance. As the world transitions towards cleaner and more efficient transportation systems, the electric air taxi industry is poised to play a transformative role in shaping the future of mobility.