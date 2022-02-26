Saturday, February 26, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electoral Act: No thanks to Mr President, the handwriting was visibly clear

For The Second Time Under Buhari’s Current Administration, Nigeria’s Economy Slips Into Recession

It is only a blind man that  would see a moving train and stay  immobile.  Only a deaf would lay supine, enjoying the ambience of his environment while the rage of  war song pervades the air.Talk of running away while at the face of disaster, everybody would, only a cripple wouldn’t as much as he tries.

Few minutes ago, Mr. President signed the electoral act into law.  Kudos to  him? Well done to him? Congrats to him? For doing what  he has dilly- dallied for years  to do?

When history would be told  and  posterity makes a role call of those whose good works were not only outstanding but masses friendly, would my name Jarlath be there as the person that signed the electoral act into law? No be his name?

Those  who are busy congratulating him, the truth is ,he was boxed at a very tight corner, with  sticks, and stones in the hands of the masses to stone him into the most awful segment of posterity if he had misbehaved.

His Ahithophel, the most selfish and unpatriotic advisers saw the mood,  the anger,  the frustration, the disaffection and the ever ready mien of the masses to do the unimaginable if they dare advise against the wave of public expectations.

Congratulations rather to the masses,  the Civil Societies,  the Media Commentators and patriotic opinion leaders for the pressure mounted.

We won! We move!! Democracy is our constituency,  protecting it is non-negotiable.

2023 is a year unlike others! We move!  We vote!! We insist it counts!!!

#Jarlath

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jarlath Opara

Jarlath Opara

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle