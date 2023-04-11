A total of 31 petitions have been received by the Election Petitions Tribunal in Anambra, with respect to the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

This was revealed by the Secretary to the tribunal, Mr. Muazu Bagudu, in a chat with newsmen in Awka on Saturday.

According to him, 24 of the petitions were on the House of Representatives elections while the remaining seven were on Senate elections.

In Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, there are two petitions challenging the victory of Sen. Victor Umeh of the Labour Party (LP).

The petitions were filed by Mr. Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mrs Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The winner of Anambra South Senatorial election, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples’ Party (YPP) is having is victory contested by Dr. Obinna Uzoh of LP, Mr. Chris Azubuogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr. Chris Uba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In Anambra North Senatorial district, Mr. Tony Nwoye of LP has two petitions against his victory. They were filed by the PDP and by Sen. Stella Oduah also of the PDP.

For the House of Representatives elections, Mr. Pascal Agbordike of APGA who won the Ihiala seat has four petitions filed against his victory.

The petitions were filed by JohnMary Maduakolam (PDP), Mr Chiemeka Hezekiah (LP), Chukwueloka Egwemezie and Chuddy Momah.

There are also petitions against the victory of Mrs. Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP) in Orumba North/South federal constituency.

The petitions were filed by Mr. Sopuluchkwu Ezeonwuka, Ms. Nikky Ugochukwu (LP), Mr. Okwudili Ezenwankwo PDP and Mr Eric Eze, (APGA).

For Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Mr. Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP), Mr. Emeka Anagwu (LP) and Timothy Ibeto are contesting the election of Mr. Uchenna Eleodimmuo.

Mrs. Maureen Gwacham of APGA, winner of Oyi/Ayamelum Constituency will face Mr. Uchenna Okafor (YPP), Mr. Vincent Ofumelu, (PDP) and Mr. Obiora Chira (LP).

Mr. Dominic Okafor (APGA) who won the seat for Aguata Constituency will face Mr. Johnbosco Onunkwo (APC), Andrew Azike (LP) and Kenneth Anyaeche.

In Awka North/South, Prof. Lilian Orogbu (LP) will defend her victory against Mr Obi Nwankwo (APGA) and Mr. Maxwell Okoye (APC).

Mr. Ifeanyi Ibezi (APC) and Mr. IKenna Iyiegbu (APGA) are challenging the victory of Mr. Harris Okonkwo of the Labour Party in the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.

Mr. Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA) is challenging the victory of Mr. Peter Udogalanya (LP) Anambra East/West Constituency, while Ms. Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP) is contesting the victory of Mr. Emeka Idu (LP) Onitsha North South Federal Constituency.

There was no petition from Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency while Ogbaru Federal Constituency election has yet to be concluded.

Bagudu said that petitions for the Anambra House of Assembly elections were still being received.