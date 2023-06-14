Path The News Chronicle » Politics » Elections of NASS leadership transparent, reflect members-elect wish – Sanwo-Olu

Elections of NASS leadership transparent, reflect members-elect wish – Sanwo-Olu

Francis Francis June 14, 2023 0

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged members of the 10th National Assembly to surpass the laudable record of the Ninth Assembly.

He said the 10th National Assembly is expected to settle very quickly to begin to pass laws and make decisions that will be beneficial to all Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the legislature to support the work of the executive, led by President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “We need to wish them all the very best, pray for them, and hope that this 10th Assembly can indeed also do better than the Ninth Assembly.

“We understand that the Ninth Assembly was one of the biggest in terms of the bills and everything but the 10th Assembly has a target to meet and surpass.

“So, I imagine they are going to settle very quickly and begin to pass laws and make decisions that will be beneficial to all Nigerians irrespective of what part of the country you come from.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

“I wish them all the very best and I want to say congratulations to all Nigerians.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who witnessed the inauguration of the 10th Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja with some of his colleagues, commended the transparent process in the elections of leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

He said: “The outcome of the elections which all of us have seen has reflected real democracy and party supremacy at play. Across party lines, people have shown that we all can work together.

“The elections were very transparent and reflected the views of all the members-elect. They (lawmakers) have been able to choose their leaders freely, justly, and equitably. I am indeed proud of them.

“We believe that this will give proper stability for our National Assembly both at the Senate and House of Representatives. I imagine they are going to settle in very quickly to be able to support the work of the executive led by Mr. President.

“I imagine that they understand what the responsibilities are and what Nigerians will be expecting from them.”

Francis Francis

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Yari “yari”, but Akpabio is Senate President

Dr Bolaji Akinyemi June 13, 2023 0
We Supported Abbas/Kalu

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 13, 2023 0
Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election 

BREAKING: Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election 

Adekunle Taofeek June 13, 2023 0
Akpabio Wins Senate President Election

BREAKING: Akpabio Wins Senate President Election

Adams Peter June 13, 2023 0
PDP Accuses APC

Disregard Reports on NASS Minority Leadership – PDP 

Francis Francis June 13, 2023 0

Ex-PDP Lawmaker Becomes House of Assembly Speaker in APGA-Dominated Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ted Kaczynski

Ted Kaczynski, Technology and Trauma

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 14, 2023 0

We will not be a rubber stamp assembly, Delta speaker vows

Merit Ugolo June 14, 2023 0

LASG moves to curb open defecation

Merit Ugolo June 14, 2023 0

Elections of NASS leadership transparent, reflect members-elect wish – Sanwo-Olu

Francis Francis June 14, 2023 0

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for the Federal Government Student Loan

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 14, 2023 0