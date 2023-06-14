Elections of NASS leadership transparent, reflect members-elect wish – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged members of the 10th National Assembly to surpass the laudable record of the Ninth Assembly.

He said the 10th National Assembly is expected to settle very quickly to begin to pass laws and make decisions that will be beneficial to all Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the legislature to support the work of the executive, led by President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “We need to wish them all the very best, pray for them, and hope that this 10th Assembly can indeed also do better than the Ninth Assembly.

“We understand that the Ninth Assembly was one of the biggest in terms of the bills and everything but the 10th Assembly has a target to meet and surpass.

“So, I imagine they are going to settle very quickly and begin to pass laws and make decisions that will be beneficial to all Nigerians irrespective of what part of the country you come from.

“I wish them all the very best and I want to say congratulations to all Nigerians.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who witnessed the inauguration of the 10th Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja with some of his colleagues, commended the transparent process in the elections of leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

He said: “The outcome of the elections which all of us have seen has reflected real democracy and party supremacy at play. Across party lines, people have shown that we all can work together.

“The elections were very transparent and reflected the views of all the members-elect. They (lawmakers) have been able to choose their leaders freely, justly, and equitably. I am indeed proud of them.

“We believe that this will give proper stability for our National Assembly both at the Senate and House of Representatives. I imagine they are going to settle in very quickly to be able to support the work of the executive led by Mr. President.

“I imagine that they understand what the responsibilities are and what Nigerians will be expecting from them.”

