Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike over subsidy removal

Kunle Dada June 5, 2023 0
Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike

Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike

Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike

 Election petition tribunals sitting across the country would be shut down this week as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) announced that it would join the Nigeria Labour Congress in a job action over the removal of feul subsidy on petroleum products.
 Hence, the Judicial Staff Union(JUSUN) has mobilised its members to join the strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress to protest fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.
 “This is to inform all Branches and chapters of our great union across Nigeria to begin mobilisation for a nationwide action and withdrawal of service which would commence on Wednesday 7th June 2023.
“This followed a decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at her meeting on 2nd June, 2023 over the increase in the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government through NNPCL”. The circular revealed.

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria Latest News

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Ihunwo Replaces Nwode

Ihunwo Replaces Nwode as 13th Police Zonal Command PRO

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Anambra Elections Tribunal

Anambra Elections Tribunal Chairman Warns Lawyers Against Verbose Presentations

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Ohanaeze Ask Biafrans to Support Enugu End Sit-at-home

Ohanaeze Youths Ask Biafran Agitators to Support Enugu Govt End Sit-at-home

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Burundi fears Russia's geopolitical confrontation in Africa

Burundi fears Russia’s geopolitical confrontation in Africa

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 5, 2023 0
CSCS Prepares to Pay Shareholders

CSCS Prepares to Pay Shareholders a Dividend of N1.37

Iken June 5, 2023 0
Institute of Human Virology Nigeria

Completed Campus In Abuja With Twin Towers Costs N8 Billion

Ken Ibenne June 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ihunwo Replaces Nwode

Ihunwo Replaces Nwode as 13th Police Zonal Command PRO

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Pop Culture and Depression

Pop Culture and Depression

Esther Salami June 5, 2023 0
Anambra Elections Tribunal

Anambra Elections Tribunal Chairman Warns Lawyers Against Verbose Presentations

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Nigeria Latest News

Sweden recognizes sex as a sporting game

Osniff Daniel June 5, 2023 0
Liverpool Transfer Window Mac Allister

Mac Allister set to join Liverpool as a permanent deal awaits

Oladimeji Adeoye June 5, 2023 0