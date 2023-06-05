Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike over subsidy removal

Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike

Election petition tribunals sitting across the country would be shut down this week as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) announced that it would join the Nigeria Labour Congress in a job action over the removal of feul subsidy on petroleum products.

Hence, the Judicial Staff Union(JUSUN) has mobilised its members to join the strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress to protest fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

“This is to inform all Branches and chapters of our great union across Nigeria to begin mobilisation for a nationwide action and withdrawal of service which would commence on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

“This followed a decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at her meeting on 2nd June, 2023 over the increase in the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government through NNPCL”. The circular revealed.

Trending FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post