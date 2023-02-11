Goodluck Jonathan’s former aide, Reno Omokri has posited that the leading candidates for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party already know who will emerge the nation’s leader.

Omokri, whose remarks came on the heel of the feud between Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye over their preferred candidates, urged the Nigerian singers to not allow politics create enmity between them.

In a post on Facebook, the Table Shaker who is a self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, said irrespective of the outcome of the election, Tinubu, Atiku and Obi will remain associates.

He wrote:

Irrespective of who wins the 2023 election, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, and Peter Obi will never be enemies. Waziri Atiku and Tinubu have been associates from before many of you Gen Z were even born. Peter Obi was once a running mate to Waziri Atiku, and still calls him either sir or oga. If you think any of them will hate each other because of you, you are very mistaken. They are all too politically mature for that. They already know who will win. And they will come together after the election for Nigeria’s sake. So, don’t destroy your musical or non musical career, your inter tribal friendships and your business relationships because of this election! It will come and go.

