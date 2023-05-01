The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joseph Ajaero has vowed that the labour union will create a “hall of shame” for judges that undermine the tenets of the judiciary and come up with ridiculous judgements on election petitions.

Ajaero, who spoke in Abuja at a joint briefing with members of the civil society group under Labour and Civil Society Front stressed the need to rescue the judiciary.

According to the NLC boss, the judiciary has set so many states and institutions “on fire with ridiculous judgements and must answer certain questions from Nigerians.”

The movement, comprising several civil society and youth organisations, insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission had seriously damaged the country’s democracy with its poor showing at the elections. They also vowed to name and shame corrupt leaders.

Co-conveners of the movement included Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Professor Udenta Udenta, Salisu Mohammed, and Olawale Okunniyi.

NLC was represented by its president, Joseph Ajaero, and Trade Union Congress had its General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, in attendance.