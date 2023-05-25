Election Petition: CJN Appoints 39 More Judges to Handle Cases

Election Petition
CJN Appoints 39 More Judges : The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has okayed the deployment of 39 more judges to the National Assembly, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunals sitting across the federation.
The addition of the judges, who were sworn-in at the Supreme Court on Thursday, increased the total number of members of various tribunals that are currently hearing petitions that arose from the conduct of the 2023 general elections, to 346.
While administering oath on the newly appointed 39 election petition tribunal judges, the CJN, warned them not to allow sentiments and public opinion to sway their sense of judgement.
Stressing that the country needs peace “at this crucial phase”, more than ever before, the CJN, said the judges were found worthy to be appointed as additional members of tribunals that have been saddled with “avalanche of petitions” that are trailing the general elections that held on February 25 and March 18, respectively.
He said: “You have just taken an oath that has not only imposed a course of upright morale undertaking on you but equally looped you with destiny.
“Your participation in these tribunals at this crucial phase of the Nigerian judiciary is not by accident but a clear design of the Almighty God.
“This is an enormous national assignment that will literally put the contents of your conscience to test.
“I am convinced that this is not the first oath you have taken as Judicial Officers, and certainly won’t be your last, especially as you ascend the ladder of your career.

