The Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerian women and youths to be champions of democracy and good governance.

Okowa gave the charge in Asaba at a one-day interactive session on the 2023 general elections organised by the Office of the Special Adviser on Women and Youth Mobilization For Good Governance.

He said that the time had come for women and youths to see themselves as catalysts for nation building.

Gov Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, stated that the 2023 presidential election was an opportunity to have a son of the state to become the Vice-President for the first time.

“This election is very critical, it is completely going to be different because of the introduction of BVAS, hence we must go and talk to our unit members to come out and vote and be counted.

“This election will be based on our relationship with our fellow Deltans and unit members. So let’s go out and canvass more votes for our dear party because nobody can change anything because once you are accredited to vote its already counted at the INEC server.

“Okowa has maintained peace throughout Delta and that is the greatest achievement because without peace there can’t be any meaningful development.

“He has constructed roads both in urban, rural and riverine areas including construction of the multi-billion naira Ogheye Floating Market.

“He constructed the best State Secretariat in sub-saharan Africa and you can see that it’s a beautiful sight to behold dotting the Asaba skyline along the beautiful Maryam Babangida Road.

“How about the Leisure Park, Film Village and Zoo which has been described as the first of its kind in this part of the world? What about the many roads and bridges across the three senatorial districts of the state?

“Before now Koka junction in Asaba used to be very hectic for travellers but Okowa has constructed a flyover and interchange there and people can now move freely along that corridor.

“As a medical doctor, he revolutionised health sector in Delta with the introduction of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme with over 1,200,000 Deltans already enrolled in the scheme.

“To provide access to medical services he has constructed and renovated several hospitals and health centres in the state including the Mother and Child Hospital and Advanced Medical Diagnostics Centre in Owa-Alero.

“Aside the physical projects, he has also empowered lots of Deltans with requisite skills to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“All of these actions geared towards making life better for the citizens constitutes good governance and it is our hope that you support the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket of the PDP to continue with these laudable transformation across the country,” Tilije added.

Welcoming participants earlier, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women and Youth Mobilization For Good Governance, Mr Solomon Ebinum, commended Gov. Okowa for the entrenchment and sustenance of peace and security across the state.

He said that women and youths had key role to play in ensuring good governance by voting candidates with character and competence and urged them to vote

He urged citizens of the state to remain calm and very civil in their conduct and eschew every form of violence and temptation to breach the peace in their various communities.

“As we are about to transit to another administration, it is very important for women and youth to brace up to the challenge of sustaining good governance by exercising their civic responsibilities of participating fully in the election process and most importantly, desist from acts capable of breaching the peace and security that we are now enjoying in the State.

“I am aware that tempers are rising as a result of the current wave of harsh living conditions created by fuel scarcity and cash crunch due to Naira redesign with its attendant policies.

“Our noble responsibility is to go to polls and vote for good governance and this is the message we should take back to the people in our various communities.

“I thank you for attending this forum in demonstration of your support and commitment to the pursuit of good governance for the common good of our people,” Ebinum stated.

