It was said that the action will follow the election rules. “We wish to let the public know that we are determined to follow all the rules,” Rhodes-Vivour’s campaign team said. “All official representatives of the GRV Campaign will cease all activities by tonight.”

Nonetheless, it claimed that there were “unconfirmed” rumors that Rhodes-Vivour had broken campaign laws and rigged votes, according to other political parties.

“They intend to get their guys to paste posters and distribute leaflets to indicate GRV continued to campaign after the statutory time allowed,” the campaign team stated in a statement.

“They also intend to ‘arrest’ some people thumb printing ballot papers to indicate GRV is involved in rigging.”

The campaign team distanced Rhodes-Vivour from any electoral fraud, stating that security services should look into the reports in advance and guarantee a free and fair election on Saturday.

Who is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV)?

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV, is a Nigerian architect, activist, and politician. He was born on March 8, 1983.

He is the Labour Party’s candidate for governor of Lagos State in the forthcoming 2023 election.

In the 2019 Senate elections, he was the Peoples Democratic Party’s nominee for the Lagos West senatorial constituency.

Lagos Island is where Rhodes-Vivour was born. He was raised in Ikeja.

His secondary education was finished at École Active Bilingue in Paris after he attended Chrisland’s primary and secondary schools through JSS3.

He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Nottingham and a Master of Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Following his first Master’s, he joined the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which he finished in 2009.

He later earned a second Master’s degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Research and Public Policy.

Rhodes-Vivour comes from a line of attorneys. Lawyer Olawale and Mrs. Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour are his parents.

His grandfather was the late Judge Akinwunmi Rhodes-Vivour, and his uncle is Bode Rhodes-Vivour, a former justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He is Steven Bankole Rhodes’ great-grandson, the second indigenous judge to be appointed in Nigeria.

27 total views, 27 views today