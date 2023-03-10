Special Assistant (Special Duties) Office of the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Barr. Musa Adamu Idris Esq, has sounded a word of serious warning to those politicians in connivance with other trouble makers within Wase federal constituency of Plateau State trying to foment trouble due to the declaration of Ahmed Idris Wase as the duly elected representative of Wase federal constituency to desist in the interest of peace, brotherliness and the good of the federal constituency.

According to him, the concluded House of Representatives election in Wase federal constituency which was keenly contested, was credible, free and fair, adding that instead of making desperate efforts to overheat the polity unnecessarily for pecuniary gain by a faceless group masquerading as Concerned Citizens, anyone not satisfied with the declared results should seek redress in the court instead of trading in falsehood and mischief.

“The February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections in Wase federal constituency were adjudged free and fair. It had its teething errors but the errors did not call for cancellation of declared results nor did it invalidate the election in anyway. The outcome of the House of Representatives election produced a winner in Ahmed Idris Wase.

“Now, he has received his Certificate of Return (CoR) as the legitimate winner of the election from the massive votes he scored. If anyone has a contrary result from what was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that superintended over the elections, has the court at his disposal to approach for redress than trumpeting lies to overheat the polity and create chaos unnecessarily on social media platforms”.

Barrister Musa further advised those opposing the declaration of Ahmed Idris Wase as winner of the election but satisfied with the declaration of AVM Napoleon Bali as senator-elect from the opposition PDP, to put a stop to their hallucination and attempts to ridicule the outcome of a credible election by embracing the will of God and wait for 2027 to retry their luck for the seat that cannot be won through deceit and balderdash but careful organization, sincerity of purpose and displayed concern to the welfare of the people irrespective of parochial sentiments.

