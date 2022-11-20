The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to clampdown on failed leaders at the polls next year.

In a statement on Facebook yesterday, the former Anambra State Governor, while highlighting several issues confronting Nigeria, stated that the real problem is recycling the engineers of the problems every four years.

Obi warned that this must not happen in 2023.

He wrote:

We are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us. Bad leaders. Insecurity. Corruption. Mismanagement of the economy. Incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government. Abject poverty in the midst of plenty. Ethno-religious crises. But all of these are mere symptoms. We see the manifestations, but the real problem is deep down.

Every four years we attempt to treat the symptoms by electing the person who has convinced us that he is the solution to our woes. Then he disappoints us.

Let it not happen in 2023. We must seize the moment.