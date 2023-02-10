Labour Party South West Zonal Coordinator, Mr Sola Ebiseni has said that Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is wrong to have called the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi a Nollywood actor. Speaking on Arise News Interview monitored by The News Chronicle, the Labour Party chieftain noted that Peter Obi is a man of integrity and character who can be trusted with the leadership of Nigeria.

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as a Nollywood actor who stands no chance of winning the presidential race.

According to El-Rufai, the battle to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is between the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

He said Obi does not have the political footprints to secure two-thirds of votes needed across the country to win the presidential election slated for February 25.

“How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is doing 1 per cent in Sokoto, Kano etc. And these are the places the voters are,” El-Rufai said.

“The fact that you do 70 per cent in Anambra does not mean you are better than someone with 10 per cent in Kano where you have about 4 million voters.”

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that is what he will be. He will not get anywhere. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has support across Nigeria. By the grace of God we are going to win,” El-Rufai said.

Responding to the assertion, Mr Sola Ebiseni stated that the South West and Nigeria as a whole will vote hugely for Peter Obi. He added that only Peter Obi has been able to attract the endorsement of jet and former leaders such as former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, General T.Y Danjuma (rtd).

