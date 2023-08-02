El-Rufai Protesters Are Rebellious Subjects – MURIC

A handful of protesters yesterday expressed opposition to the nomination of ex-Governor El-Rufai as minister. However, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the protesters as rebellious subjects, enemies of peace and merchants of regression. MURIC charged Senate to ignore the protesters and do the needful.

MURIC’s intervention came on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023 via its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

According to MURIC:

“We watched in shock yesterday, 1st August, 2023 as a handful of sponsored Nigerians under the aegis of a hitherto unknown, unregistered and therefore illegal group, staged a protest against the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. They asked Senate to reject his nomination as minister.

“At best, these people are nothing but rebellious subjects, enemies of peace and merchants of regression. They are paid noise makers, confusionists, anarchists and desperate advocatus diaboli.

“It is ridiculous that a group of Nigerians will attempt to dissuade Senate from clearing a great patriot like El-Rufai whose sterling qualities, antecedent and achievements in various public posts occupied by him in the past single him out as the gem among the ministerial nominees.

“The allegation that El-Rufai killed their men proves that they lack adequate knowledge of how governments operate. Nigerians know that the allegation is a cock and bull story because the clash that killed some of their men involved them and the Nigerian Army. Neither El-Rufai nor any of his government officials was present at the scene of the clash.

“Even the allegation of demolition of properties further proves that the protesters are ignorant of government procedures. It also exposes them as criminal elements who have no respect for the rule of law. That is why they nurse malice against a principled administrator who did what he had to do according to the law without fear or favour.

“Distinguished Senators must not reward criminal elements. Neither must the hallowed Red Chamber succumb to the protesters’ blackmail otherwise it will encourage other Nigerians who disobey the law by building illegal structures. No public officer should be punished for following due process.

“Contrary to the claim of the protesters, El-Rufai is an uncommon asset and a treasure without measure in governance. He is sine qua non in the Nigerian project of today, and that’s why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, known for his great talent in identifying skills, fished him out to join his administration. It was for the same reason that MURIC gave El-Rufai the Icon of Northern Dignity award a few weeks ago.

“We urge Senate to ignore those protesters. They are a distraction not worth giving attention. Besides, they are infinitesimally insignificant both in number and value. Senate should go ahead and give El-Rufai the necessary greenlight to make him minister.”

