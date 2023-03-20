Barcelona last night beat rival Real Madrid during the El Classico to move 12 points clear of the Los Blancos on the log. Barcelona with this point gap are convinced of winning their first La Liga title under Xavi.

Just 9 minutes into the game, Vinícius Jr forced Ronald Araújo into an early own-goal blunder. Merely before the referee ended the first half, Sergio Roberto grabs one for Barcelona, levelling the game to a 1-1 draw. In the added minute of 2 before full-time, Frankie Kessie scored Barcelona’s winning goal in the blockbuster tie, ending the game at 2-1.

It was a historical night for Barcelona, who scored their 3000th Camp Nou goal and earned their 100th El Classico win.

What Carlos Ancelotti said after the game:

“We’re sad, it’s painful, but we’re proud of the performance we put in. It was a complete display from the first minute until the last. We haven’t won it due to an off-side which was extremely doubtful, and we’re heading back to Madrid with those doubts still in our minds”.