Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has failed to affirm that his side will defeat Real Madrid in today’s El Clasico.

In his press conference yesterday, the former midfielder said his team is still under construction.

He noted that any of the teams could emerge victorious in the tie.

He said: “Let’s see who comes out on top in the confrontation tomorrow. It’s too early to draw any conclusions on the project, we’re still under construction.”

“We are aware that we have to improve, but in La Liga we are very good, much better than last year and we have to be confident.”

“Koundé will be available for tomorrow’s game, but we’ll see.”

“Busquets is a player who continues to be important to us but no one is untouchable. Busi has to be prepared like everyone else.”

“El Clásico is a great opportunity for us, and we want to continue our lead. This is a huge challenge and the competition in the League is different. If we stay positive I think things will be fine.”

“We have to improve in terms of shooting. Marcos, Raphinha, Ousmane can all shoot from afar. It’s a choice – just like crosses or freekicks. Tomorrow we can do that.”

“I’m a Barcelona fan, and I want the best for the club. If I feel I can not contribute to anything, I will go home, but for now that’s fine.”