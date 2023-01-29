The Labour Party (LP) standard-bearer for the Anambra Central Senatorial race, Distinguished Senator Victor Umeh, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Uche Ekwunife have no locus standi to question his nomination by LP.

Umeh, a front runner in the senatorial contest stated this in a statement he titled: “My purported disqualification from the Anambra Central District Senatorial Race”, issued in reaction to the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, disqualifying him from the contest.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the court ruling, he disclosed that his lawyers have been directed to immediately commence the process of appeal.

The LP chieftain said he was fully confident that the Court of Appeal will quash the verdict of the lower court.

“Yesterday in the evening, news of my disqualification from the Anambra Central Senatorial District Election on the Orders of the Federal High Court, Awka presided over by Justice H. A. Ngajiwa on a Suit filed by the PDP and Senator Lilian Uche Ekwunife, challenging my Nomination as Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central dominated the Social Media.

“Following numerous phone calls and inquiries, I elected to issue this Statement to reduce the palpable anxiety gripping a broad spectrum of Anambra Central People and many Nigerians.

“I have read this morning, the Judgment delivered yesterday by Justice Ngajiwa and I have discussed same with our Team of Lawyers which included two Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“Without going deep into the Details of the Judgment, I wish to let the general public know that I am completely dissatisfied with the Judgment and hereby reject same,” Umeh declared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ohamadike Ndigbo added: “Sen Uche Ekwunife and the PDP clearly do not have locus standi to challenge my Nomination in the Labour Party in accordance with the Extant Laws and therefore, the Judgment was delivered without Jurisdiction.

“It is curious that the same Judge who had earlier dismissed the Suit filed by Sen Ifeanyi Ubah and the YPP challenging the Nomination of Hon Chris Azubogu as the Candidate of APGA for Anambra South Senatorial District for lack of locus standi, describing them as meddlesome interlopers, made a somersault in the present Judgment.

“My Lawyers and those of the Labour Party have been instructed to file Appeals against the Judgment.

“I thank my numerous Supporters and well-wishers and I urge all to remain calm.

“I have the Confidence that the Court of Appeal will redress the wrong.

“Thank you very much. God bless.”