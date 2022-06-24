Ekweremadu/Supreme Court’s National Embarrassment – Paradigm Shift Of Value System

A paradigm shift, a concept correctly identified by the American physicist and philosopher Thomas Kuhn, is a fundamental change in the basic concepts and experimental practices of a scientific discipline. Even though Kuhn restricted the use of the term to the natural sciences, the concept of a paradigm shift has also been used in numerous non-scientific contexts to describe a profound change in a fundamental model or perception of events.

Therefore, as a nation destined for greatness, when we begin to conduct ourselves, being just and equitable citizens, a worthy leader would naturally emerge from our midst – the term paradigm shift refers to a major change in the worldview, concepts, and practices of how something works or is accomplished. A paradigm shift can happen within a wide variety of contexts from scientific research to industry.

Instructively, as we continue in the search for a new Nigeria…we need a paradigm shift of our value system. The problem has been and will always be the people of the country. Consequently, we will naturally continue to get the leaders we so unfortunately deserve – society creates perimeters within which its members are expected to operate and employ sanction to stimulate, reinforce and dissuade certain behaviours.

Interestingly, social values generally define what society considers appropriate, right, noble or worthy behaviour. They drive the goals individuals set for themselves. However, when societal values are built on wrong principles or are clearly inconsistent, members’ goals become ill-focused – the process of nomination and electing the country’s leadership is a serious concern and a clear example of such incongruence leading to the present circumstances that we find ourselves as a nation.

Nonetheless, this article attempts to clarify some conceptual issues on social values, and traces the problems of ethnicity, religion and materialism leading to Nigeria values crisis and inconsistency. It sees this crisis as permeating every stratum of the Nigerian society and argues that a society that celebrates wealth, regardless of its source will produce a generation of youths who will in their pursuit of wealth indulge in all kinds of social vices, including cyber crime, ritualism, kidnapping, robbery and many other acts of Criminality. It considers values re-orientation a panacea for crime control.

As such, education has to be managed in such a way so that it facilitates economic development – this will help our beloved country Nigeria to develop her national security strategy – our current situation requires its citizens to elect a President that will fix the economy, unite the nation’s diverse peoples, secure territorial borders, as well as restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.

We desire, a leader who can build an economy that creates jobs and prosperity for the teeming Nigerian youth through innovation, manufacturing and skills through education, reform that will end ASUU strikes permanently. Innovative leadership and vibrant citizenry.

In the same vain, Nigeria needs to reform its national security architecture to beat the rising crime and terror rates. Whether one is concerned with value allocations or political system legitimation, effectiveness and efficiency of national security, good governance and nation building are the foundations for serious policing and stability of that society -these also determine the extent of the peace, security and sustainable development in a nation.

Furthermore, the evolution from protests to, especially, the looting of food items during the 2020 #Endsars protests, further exposed the socio-economic and security vulnerabilities of the Nigerian state. Human security is a holistic concept that encompasses human rights, good governance, equity, access to education and healthcare, and ensures that each individual has opportunities and choices to fulfill his or her own potential – integrating a human security approach in the National Security Strategy can help identify and address cross-cutting challenges and prevent them from spiralling into conflict.

Permit me to conclude this article by admonishing us to consider a couple of reasons why the need for paradigm shift:-

(1) We are a curious nation of unusual religious bigots who worry more about freedom to wear the Hijab or have a President or Vice President of the same faith, but unperturbed by our society’s descent into deep moral morass that definitely guarantees Hell Fire for most adherents, if the preachings of the two major religions are to be believed.

(2) a nation that earned over 400 billion dollars from just one source within a short period of time and have little or nothing to show for it – plundering of resources and squandering of riches – a nation destined for greatness yet crawling – sleeping giant.

(3) a nation with very poor infrastructure, decaying health care system, poor leadership, unmitigated education crisis and collapsing economy – leading to brain drain and medical tourism as exemplified by the scandal surrounding one of our top most official Sen Ike Ekweremadu.

Finally, the national embarrassment of the Ekweremadu’s scandal, the human rights lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, who storms Supreme Court dressed in native traditionalist’s attire after the Apex Court ruled that Muslim students can wear Hijab to school in Lagos and many other acts of national disgrace are all avoidable by reason of paradigm shift.

WE CANNOT CONTINUE LIKE THIS

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS