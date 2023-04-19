Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has assured the people of the state that Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti would soon witness remarkable institutional reforms in view of the capacity and integrity of members of the University’s newly inaugurated Governing Council.

The Governor, who stated this on Tuesday while receiving members of the Alumni Association and Board of Trustees of the institution in his office, said he is convinced that the lost glory of the university would be restored soon as all hands would be on deck to ensure things moved in the right direction.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders of the university to come together to chart a way forward that would take the university out of the woods and reposition it among the world acclaim institutions of higher learning.

Governor Oyebanji, who is also the Grand Patron of the association and the visitor to the institution charged the alumni leaders to always reach out to their affluent members in position of authority within and outside the country to give back to their alma mater in order to have a large pool of resources to execute projects for the good of the institution instead of waiting endlessly for government subvention that may not be adequate.

While calling for a multi-faceted approach to resolve the mirage of problems facing the institution, the Governor also assured the association that he would liaise with alumni members in the National Assembly to see what they can do to invest in the university by embarking on projects that would enliven the institution.

“EKSU will definitely rise again, we will reclaim the lost glory, support will surely come, but there are some conditions to be met, I believe that there must be institutional reforms, the process must be there before we put resources.

“I’m an Ambassador of the alumni association and I know that we have history to judge us, if we don’t do it now, we don’t know when an alumnus will be the Governor again, so we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that we don’t disappoint you.

“We have come to a point whereby we need a conclave of council, alumni association, BOT, government, the unions PTA to sit down and agree on acceptable plan for that university. All stakeholders must be on the table and we must adopt a resolution with clear timeline on what we are supposed to do. Government will take its own responsibilities, management will take its own. Whatever is referred to me as a government, I will do. If we don’t do that, we will be jumping on the same spot.

In their separate remarks, the President of the Global Alumni Association, Engr. Dipo Bamisaye and the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Wale Jegede, said the association came to felicitate the Governor on his success at the polls and to also assure him of their solidarity for him and his administration.

They noted that it was the first time an alumnus of the school would occupy the highest position in the state.

The leaders of the team assured the Governor that the association would continue to evolve ways and strategies to give back to their alma mater and contribute to its development.

They commended the Governor for choosing eminently qualified educationist as members of the governing council, adding that the institution was in dare need of institutional changes that would lift the glory of the school.

Also at the meeting were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Barr. Bamidele Agbede, Special Adviser, Education, Science and Technology, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Tola Adeola and Special Adviser, Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode.