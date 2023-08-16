EKSG to boost livestock production for job, wealth creation

Ekiti State Government to boost livestock production for job, wealth creation

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said his administration would revive more moribund livestock facilities across the state with a view to creating more job opportunities, boost the State’s economy and achieve food security.

Oyebanji disclosed this in Ado Ekiti during a working visit to the Livestock Development Centre, Erifun, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the participants in the Broiker Poultry Scheme.

The Governor, who recalled his earlier promise to restock the Centre with chicks two months ago, said he was impressed with the efficient manner the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security resuscitated the Centre to make it work optimally.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, the Governor disclosed that his administration would resuscitate another broiler facility in Ikere Ekiti with a capacity to raise more than 40,000 chicks; noting that this would create additional job opportunities for Ekiti youths.

Governor Oyebanji, accompanied by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Buluwade, and the Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, expressed his administration’s determination to engage more young individuals interested in livestock farming, enabling them to earn a livelihood for themselves.

“I am very excited that this centre is back and I must commend the Commissioner for Agriculture for walking his talk. You would recall I came here two months ago and the place was still empty. We had a work plan, and they have brought in the chicks and they are doing very well. There is an off taker. We can control the chicks and the quality of the feeds.

“There is another facility in Ikere that can take 40,000 chicks, we will move to that and bring more people into the loop because the Commissioner just informed me that we have about 3,000 youths that have signified interest to be part of this broiler scheme.

“This tells me what is possible when you have a future-thinking leadership. The Commissioner heads an incredibly fantastic team in the Ministry, so it is our responsibility to support them and ensure that we advance from this stage, expand, and involve more individuals – not only youths but also pensioners and retired civil servants interested in livestock production. This will enable them to earn a livelihood for themselves and contribute to our shared prosperity agenda. The Governor stated.