Eko Electricity Distribution Company explains why there are so many power outages

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has connected recent power disruptions to a lack of gas supplies, insufficient power generation, system failure, and vandalism.

Dr. Tinuade Sanda, Eko Disco’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said during an engagement forum with customers in Itire, Lawanson, Idi-Araba, and Mushin that the challenges that led to poor power supply were not unique to EKEDC, but that the company was working hard to improve its service delivery.

She stated that the company was collaborating with other industry stakeholders to ensure that the issues were minimized.

“With a loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria, we are improving our distribution infrastructure across our network” (CBN). “I can tell you that we will get to your locations,” she stated. “The network upgrade projects may not be moving as rapidly as you had hoped.”

Sanda, who was represented by Mr. Joseph Esenwa, Chief Finance Officer, asked customers to take advantage of the government’s Meter Asset Provider (MAP) plan to close the metering gap before the start of Phase 1 of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

She also mentioned Eko DisCo’s mobile metering initiative, which aims to ensure that consumers are metered within 72 hours of payment confirmation.

“It is apparent that the electrical business is facing multiple issues that are even beyond the capabilities of the DisCos, causing power supply disruptions,” she said. It is critical for us to actively engage our customers on platforms like this to identify their concerns and deliver answers as the face of the electricity business to consumers.”

EKEDC has been tasked by power customers to enhance its service delivery.

Afeez Lawal, the Chairman of Mushin’s Customer Consultative Forum, has asked the DisCo to offer more prepaid meters, which he believes is the solution to the problem of anticipated billing.

Lawal Musa, a customer who represents the Idi-Araba Community, requested that Eko DisCo restore the deteriorating poles and wires that were hindering appropriate power supply and posing safety risks.

Godwin Idemudia, a company spokesman, said the company’s management wanted to build a stronger interaction with clients across its network, which is why the engagement forums were created.

Following the ones organized for consumers in Ijora and Ojo districts, he said that this was the third forum since Dr. Sanda took duty as MD/CEO of EKEDC.