Ekiti Governor Suffers Loss

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the passing of Afenifere chieftain and Chairman of Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum, Chief George Akosile.

The late Chief Akosile, who retired from civil service as a Permanent Secretary in the old Ondo State, and later served as State Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), died on Friday.

Mourning the loss of the elder statesman, Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Ekiti has lost a great patriot, a servant-leader, a committed democrat and an illustrious elder, who loved the state and gave his best for its development.

The Governor noted that the late Chief Akosile was a principled politician and an exemplary Awoist who led by example and served selflessly in all the positions he occupied in the civil service, political parties, elders’ circles and in government.

He remarked that the late Chief Akosile jealously guarded his name and integrity in his public service trajectory, adding that the deceased’s country home in Igbara Odo Ekiti served as a Mecca for those who needed his wise counsel, guidance and direction on how the state could move forward.

Describing the late Chief Akosile’s demise as a personal loss to him, the Governor said the deceased was a leader he looked up to as a young politician, adding that he had lost a political father whose life was an inspiration to him and those coming behind.

According to him, the late Chief Akosile shone brilliantly in the last major assignment he handled on behalf of the party, as the Chairman of Political Appointments Committee of his administration, adding that he gave his best shot despite being advanced in age.

He said the late Chief Akosile’s faithful, honest and truthful lifestyle had always made him relevant in every progressive administration in the old Ondo State and Ekiti State which led to his being entrusted with positions of leadership in which he served to the best of his ability.

The Governor said Ekiti State and its people will remain ever grateful to the deceased for his selfless service and laudable contribution to the entrenchment of democracy and the development of the state.

Oyebanji commiserated with the family, friends and political associates of the deceased urging them to be consoled by the good life he lived and the worthy legacies he has left behind.

“We shall miss Baba. But we are consoled with the fact he lived a good life and left behind legacies of integrity and service.

“ On behalf of the Government and good people of the State, I express our condolences to the children and immediate family members and pray that God will grant Baba eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” The Governor added.

Meanwhile, the Governor has paid a condolence visit to the deceased residence in Igbara Oke, where he met with the children and family members.

