The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed his condolences on the death of former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Ajibola’s death as a huge loss to the legal profession, international diplomacy and Nigeria as a country.

The Governor noted that the deceased served Nigeria in various capacities with humility, integrity, passion, commitment and to the best of his ability hence the worthy legacies he left behind.

He noted that Ajibola’s distinguished himself in legal advocacy and was a leading light in the law profession which peaked with his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

According to him, the deceased’s tenure as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice showcased his worth as an iconic jurist which was followed with his appointment as a Judge of the International Court of Justice at the Hague, the Netherlands.

Oyebanji stressed that Ajibola’s further service of Nigeria as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom further bore eloquent testimony to his versatility as a patriot that could be called upon by his fatherland anywhere his assignment was needed.

The Governor noted that Ajibola also had impact in the field of education with the establishment of Crescent University in his native Abeokuta which has become a prominent citadel of learning contributing to the nation’s manpower development.

Oyebanji commiserated with the family and associates of the deceased, the government and people of Ogun State praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.