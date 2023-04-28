The problem of epileptic power supply in some rural areas in Ekiti State would soon end as the State Government has sought the intervention of the Rural Electrification Agency in Abuja.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji who led a delegation of some state officials to a meeting at the agency’s head office in Abuja, said the state would require an improved power supply to drive economic development and and achieve his government’s vision for shared prosperity.

Governor Oyebanji at the meeting, appreciated the support of the Agency for Ekiti State in time past, sought further collaboration of the agency to address power outage in the state.

The Governor aligned his vision for a developed and prosperous Ekiti with the Electrification Agency to engender sustainable and affordable electricity supply to every sector in Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji said “we can only grow the economy when we have access to affordable electricity. Everything we are focusing on in Ekiti, be it agriculture sector, our tourism corridor, our knowledge zone which we just got the presidential approval for a free trade zone, Airport project, our entertainment industry, health and education sector, everything we want to do lies on electricity.”

The Governor stressed the need to increase the quantum of generated electric energy available in Ekiti State through the transmission of more 132KV lines.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructures, Professor Mobolaji Aluko explained that the electricity situation in Ekiti State had gradually reduced the number of mega watts given the state.

He listed the areas for consideration by the agency in terms of electricity to include, market areas, education institutions, technology centers, load points, processing centers and dams.

The Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, said the agency was set up to provide access to reliable electric power supply for rural dwellers, in a way that would allow a reasonable return on investment through appropriate tariff that is economically responsive and supportive to the average rural customers.

He explained the various programmes being run by the Agency with bilateral agreements with state governments and rural communities to include Rural Electrification fund, Africa Mini-Grid programme, Solar Power Naija programme, energizing Agriculture programme, Korean Electrification project among others.

Mr Ahmed said the agency will partner Ekiti state government with the inclusion of private investors to demonstrate the energy capacities in various sites.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji at the forum set up a discussion team to liaise with the Agency’s technical team on probable ways to address the various challenges tabled before the Management of the REA.