Eight Medical staff face homicide prosecution over Maradona’s death

Argentina and Napoli Legend Diego Maradona died as a result of cardiac arrest On 25 November 2020 at Dique Luján, Argentina. Eight of the medical staff including Doctors, Nurses, and Psychologists of the hospital where he died, and his caregivers have been accused of negligence by the prosecutors. If the accused plead guilty, they could face 8 to 25 years in prison for the heinous act.

The defendants named in the ruling were Maradona’s neurosurgeon and personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, nurses Gisella Madrid and Ricardo Almiron, their boss Mariano Perroni, and doctors Pedro Di Spagna and Nancy Forlini.

A medical team appointed to investigate Maradona’s death in 2021 said the star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”.

Although they have all denied the allegation linking them to the death of the legend and their lawyers have asked the judge to rule out like case.

Maradona died at age 60 and had a track record of ailments which he had surgeries previously for. Maradona before his death was on heavy drugs like cocaine and alcohol.

Maradona, who played actively for 21 years, played mainly as a second striker in attacking midfield role. He Captained Argentina to the glorious World Cup of 1986. He later was appointed Argentina national team coach in 2018 and oversaw the team during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Furthermore, he played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell Boys.