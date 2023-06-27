EID-EL-KABIR: LASTMA Assures Lagosians Of Adequate Traffic Control

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has assured Lagosians that traffic personnel will be fully on the ground to professionally and adequately manage traffic before, during and after the festive period.

According to a statement by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba gave the assurance during a strategic meeting held with the Comptrollers, Commanders and Zonal Heads at LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi.

Mr. Oreagba noted that the ‘Eld-el-Kabir celebration is usually characterised by a high volume of human and vehicular movements, hence extra effort would be required to ensure a free flow of vehicle movements across the Lagos metropolis.

His words: “All motorists are urged to maintain speed limits as they embark on their journeys into, within and outside Lagos. Entry and exit points into Lagos will be fully manned by our officers for adequate control and management of traffic. Major entry/exit roads in Lagos, like Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Abeokuta, Lagos-Badagry, Lekki-Epe Expressways and Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu Highway would be adequately covered by our personnel for smooth and seamless traffic flow. Major road intersections would not be left out in our strategic coverage to ensure free traffic flow”.

The General Manager added that LASTMA officers’ presence would be felt across all the major road intersections with regular and consistent patrols, especially notorious traffic flashpoints, imploring all road users to adhere strictly to the traffic laws, at all times, not only to avoid accidents but to also prevent avoidable arrest and prosecution.

“Everybody prays to experience a joyous season. However, to be alive to witness the season and even beyond the season, we must, therefore, be moderate in the celebration of the season. Do not drink and drive, don’t endanger yourself and other road users while on the road, as the law will not be spared in dealing with errant road users who want to infringe on other people’s rights to use the roads safely”, he asserted.

Oreagba also counselled that in order to achieve a traffic-free Lagos, all motorists must maintain lane discipline, obey traffic rules and regulations as stated in the traffic law of Lagos State, maintaining that all acts of indiscipline and unruly behaviour by vehicle owners and road users would not be tolerated.

He enjoined all residents in the State to call Lastma hotlines via 08100565860, 08129928503 & 08129928597 for any inquiries, suggestions or traffic emergencies.

