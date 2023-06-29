Eid-El-Kabir: Anambra APGA Chairman, Obi-Okoye Urges Nigerians to Imbibe Spirit of Sacrifice.

The Anambra State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye has felicitated with Muslims in Anambra and Nigeria at large on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir celebration.

In a Sallah message made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State Capital, Barrister Obi-Okoye reminded Muslims and indeed Nigerians of the message of Eid-el Kabir, which commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

According to him, Muslim faithful should use the occasion to rededicate their lives to the service of God and humanity.

Addressing Islam adherents in Anambra State, the APGA Chair reminded them of the need to be ready always, to sacrifice for the peace, growth and stability.

Obi-Okoye enjoined them to also use the occasion to pray for the country to overcome its security and socio-economic challenges.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate and rejoice with all Muslims in Nigeria especially those in APGA, as they celebrate Eid el-Kabir and I pray that blessings of the season do not elude them.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

“It is however imperative that as Muslims and even Nigerians, we imbibe the lesson of sacrifice which the celebration avails. Without sacrifice, the cause of humanity cannot be advanced.

“And it is my message that we all, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, begin to internalize that very essential ingredient of communal living, for peaceful co-existence of the people of Nigeria”, he concluded.

Share this post