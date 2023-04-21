As Muslims the world over mark Eid El Fitri celebration today, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN and Fulani community in the Southeast has sued for peace among its members and the people of the host communities in the region.

The call came in an Eid al Fitr Good Will Message by Alhaji Gidado Siddiki the Director General, of MACBAN and Fulani community in the South East Zone of Nigeria.

Eid El Fitr is performed every year by Muslim umma all over the world to mark the end of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a time of joy and celebration, with Muslims gathering together with family and friends, exchanging gifts, sharing food and praying together.

Alhaji Siddiki, who noted that Nigerians can live in peace and harmony, if the people harken to the teachings of the celebration, said the country is blessed with all it takes to be great.

“I wish to use this privilege to pray for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians.

“I also wish to pray for improved peace and understanding amongst our members who are genuinely engaged in the business of cattle rearing in the Eastern part of Nigeria and our host communities in the South East,” he said.

Siddikki continued; “As I invite all in the celebration of Eid al Fitr, I also sincerely plead for us to endeavour to work out ways and manners of propagating attitudes that will foster peace and understanding in our communities, local government councils and states.

“I implore the government, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.”

He heartily commended the Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate and the Chairman Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, for his wisdom in the coordination of all the Islamic affairs in the country and ensuring that all Muslims start and end fasting of the holy month and observe Sallah the same day.

According to him, the peace the Muslim umma enjoys today is unprecedented in Nigeria and Allah will continue to guide him.

The Muslim leader further pleaded with Nigerians to refrain from all forms of ethnic profiling and unfair criminalization of any ethnic group or people, advising that the people give peace a chance.

He however suggested that government be firm in fishing out and dealing with all kinds of criminals fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among Nigerians.

“I plead for truthfulness, fairness and restraints in information management so as to avoid tendencies of unfair blanket criminalization of any group of people.

“This is as I maintain that criminals, wherever they are identified, should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the land. The safety of the citizens is the primary commitment of governments; it should be so in our country.

“I pray that the spirit of Eid El Fitr prevails and continues to instruct our lives and our attitudes towards one another.

“Again, I wish to appreciate the governments and people of the South East for providing us the enablement to successfully do our business in the geopolitical zone.

“May the peace of Allah reign amongst all of us,” the message concluded.