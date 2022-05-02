Eid-El-Fitr: Hon. Segelu salutes Muslim faithful

A top contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the seat of Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olayinka Segelu has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr.

In a statement issued in Ibadan and made available to newsmen, Hon. Segelu called on the Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons of Ramadan as the Holy Month comes to an end with the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr.

“I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters in the country, particularly those in my Constituency, the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo State, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

“It is my fervent prayer that their fasting and supplications during the just concluded Holy Month of Ramadan, will work to bring us our individual blessings and collective peace that we need to grow as a nation.

“As the Ramadan season ends with the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, it is important that we strive to continue to allow the virtues and lessons of the Holy Month reflect in our daily engagement with one another as citizens of the country,” Segelu urged.

He added that “We must allow for an atmosphere of peace where every citizen will be their brother’s keepers. It is only in an atmosphere devoid of unnecessary bitterness and resentment that we can have development and harmonious co-existence.”

Like this: Like Loading...